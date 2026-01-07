School enrolment for 2026-2027 in Monaco: dates, procedures and full calendar

School enrolment for the 2026-2027 academic year is now officially open © Tima Miroshnichenko

Families from Monaco can now enrol their children in public and private schools under contract with the Principality for the next school year.

No more lengthy paperwork. This year, the Prince’s Government has revised its procedures, significantly reducing the number of supporting documents required from families. School enrolment for 2026–2027 can be completed in just a few clicks on the MonGuichet.mc portal, which is accessible seven days a week, at any time. For those who prefer human contact, schools continue to accept paper applications.

The enrolment period varies depending on the school level.

For nursery and primary school, parents have until 13 March 2026 to enrol their children aged three or over, provided they are Monegasque nationals or residents.

For secondary school, the periods vary depending on the school.

Charles III College is open for enrolment from 1 May to 19 June .

. Albert I and Rainier III secondary schools accept applications from 12 January to 19 June .

. The François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré Institution operates by appointment.

Good news for future baccalaureate students: all post-A-level applications are now grouped together in a single procedure, open from 19 January to 1 April. Young athletes seeking a class with a flexible schedule can apply from 16 March to 15 May.

What about exemptions?

Families residing outside Monaco or wishing to enrol their child in a school outside their district must contact the Department of Education, Youth and Sport (DENJS) before 1 May 2026 to obtain an exemption.

This modernisation of the enrolment process is part of the Extended Monaco programme, the result of a collaboration between the Department of Education and the Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition.