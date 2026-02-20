CMB Monaco raises €23,000 to support paediatric cancer research

The Monaco-based bank called on its customers and teams to fund research into childhood cancer, as part of a partnership with one of the world’s leading research organisations.

On World Children’s Day, 20 November 2025, CMB Monaco led a solidarity campaign in support of Cancer Research UK, a British organisation that funds scientific research into more than 200 types of cancer in some 20 countries. The bank donated a percentage of its trading commissions to the charity, while also inviting its clients to contribute through voluntary donations. A total of €23,357 was raised, which will be allocated to research into cancers affecting children and young adults.

Four years of commitment, over €123,000 raised

This is the fourth consecutive year of this end-of-year initiative focused on children. Since 2022, the Monegasque private bank has raised over €123,000 for various organisations. ‘What matters most to us is that these funds represent a collective effort. Every contribution makes a difference. Together, we have built something that goes far beyond banking – it is a shared movement of compassion and responsibility,’ said Francesco Grosoli, Managing Director of CMB Monaco, in an official statement.

400,000 children diagnosed each year worldwide

The funds raised are part of Cancer Research UK’s ‘More Research, Less Cancer’ philanthropic campaign, which aims to raise £400 million. Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of the organisation, also highlighted the scale of the challenge: ” Every year, around 400,000 children and young people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. We are determined to change the outlook for these children, young people and their loved ones,” she said, before emphasising the importance of such partnerships in investing in cutting-edge research and developing new treatments. Cancer Research UK estimates that it has contributed to around half of the cancer treatments considered essential for children under the age of 12.