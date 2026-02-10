The #600 Nice-Monaco-Menton bus: routes, timetables, fares

This route, which replaced routes 607 and 608 two years ago, makes numerous return trips each day, equivalent to one bus every 10 to 15 minutes.

Since 6 April 2024, route 607, which ran from Nice to Monaco via Place d’Armes, and route 608, which ran from Menton bus station to Monaco, have merged to form route 600, formerly route 100.

This line is available from Nice (Square Normandie Niemen stop) to Menton (Gare Routière stop), passing through Monaco. It serves the following towns: Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Eze-sur-Mer, Cap-d’Ail, Monaco, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Menton.

Routes and timetables

There are fewer buses on weekends and national holidays, with a departure every 20 minutes – © zou.maregionsud.fr

#601 at night

Those who need to travel in the evening or at night are advised to take line 601 (formerly known as Noctambus). This shuttle connects Menton Bus Station to Nice Port (Nice Square Normandie Niemen stop) every evening in summer from 21 June onwards, starting at 9.30pm (departing from Nice, and at 11.10pm from Menton), as well as on the eve of public holidays. The rest of the year, it is available on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

It serves Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Èze-sur-Mer, Cap d’Ail, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Monaco, but it is possible to get off between stops. This is the route and timetable:

Fares

Since 2025, line 600 has been equipped with the Open Payment system, allowing passengers to pay for and validate their journey in a single action. This system eliminates queues at ticket machines and greatly facilitates access for international tourists:

Tap your NFC bank card (or smartphone via Apple Pay/Google Pay) on the validator on board.

Payment is made automatically at a rate of €2.10.

No need to purchase a ticket in advance

The journey is free of charge for children under 4 years of age.

The standard fare is €2.50, payable in cash to the driver.

Small group offer: 30 to 50% discount for groups of 3 to 8 people travelling together. Tickets available online, at travel agencies or from the driver.

Pass Sud Azur Explore: Unlimited travel on all transport networks (train, tram, bus) in the Alpes-Maritimes and Monaco (3-day, 7-day or 14-day pass).

If you remain between Nice and Monaco without entering the Principality, then Lignes d’Azur tickets can be used. Similarly, if you remain between Monaco and Menton without entering the Principality, Zest’bus season tickets are accepted. Please note that Lignes d’Azur and Zest’bus urban tickets are not accepted on line 601.

For those who wish to plan their journey in advance, the ZOU! mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play) allows you to purchase your ticket in advance and validate it on the bus.

Practical advice

Please arrive at the stop 5 minutes before the scheduled time.

The times shown are calculated for normal traffic conditions.

For the best panoramic view, sit on the right-hand side when travelling towards Menton.

Remember to download the ZOU! or Zenbus app to track your bus in real time.

For further information: 04 13 94 30 50 (service available every day from 7 am to 10 am)