In pictures: Prince Albert II attends Commonwealth Day celebrations in London

On Monday, the Sovereign took part in the annual Commonwealth celebrations, alongside other European royalty gathered in London.

On 9 March 2026, Prince Albert II travelled to London at the invitation of the Commonwealth Secretariat to take part in Commonwealth Day. Held every year on the second Monday in March, this day brings together representatives of the organisation’s 56 member states, spread across five continents, from Africa to the Pacific, via Asia, the Caribbean and Europe.

The 2026 edition focused on the theme ‘Unlocking Opportunities Together for a Prosperous Commonwealth’, inviting member nations to join forces to stimulate economic growth and shared development.

The day began with a commemorative service at Westminster Abbey, a centuries-old symbol of the British monarchy. Prince Albert II attended the service accompanied by Her Excellency Évelyne Genta, Monaco’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Gala dinner at St James’s Palace

The day ended in the salons of St James’s Palace, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted their guests for an official reception. Prince Albert II was among the heads of state invited to this high-level meeting, illustrating Monaco’s ongoing commitment to the international diplomatic scene.

