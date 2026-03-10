Pope Leo XIV’s Monaco visit: Papamobile, Palace balcony and mass at Stade Louis-II

This week, the Prince’s Palace unveiled the programme for the Supreme Pontiff’s visit to the Principality. This will be the first papal visit to Monaco in modern times.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to arrive in the Principality on Saturday 28 March 2026 for a day combining official and spiritual engagements. The event is of considerable historical significance: no Pope has visited Monaco since Paul III came to the Rock in 1538, nearly five centuries ago.

From the Palace balcony to Mass at the Stade Louis-II

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with the Pope’s arrival at the Monaco heliport, where he will be welcomed by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. The procession will then proceed to the Prince’s Palace for a welcome ceremony (9.25 a.m.), as was the case for the state visits of President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in the courtyard of honour of the Prince’s Palace, followed by an audience with the Sovereign at 9.40 a.m. At 10:10 a.m., the highlight of the morning, Prince Albert II and Pope Leo XIV will deliver speeches from the balcony of the Palace, facing the crowd gathered in the square.

At 10:40 a.m., the papal procession will then take the popemobile to the Cathedral, where Archbishop Dominique-Marie David will accompany a meeting with the Catholic community (11 a.m.). The procession will then head to Sainte-Dévote Church, a symbolic location in the Principality, for a meeting with young people and catechumens (11:45 a.m.). The highlight of the day will be a public mass celebrated at 3:30 p.m. at the Stade Louis-II in the presence of the Princely Family, civil and religious authorities, and numerous faithful.

A logo combining the symbols of the Vatican and Monaco

© Prince’s Palace

The Palace has also revealed the official logo for the visit. It juxtaposes the silhouette of the Pope in liturgical vestments and the tower of the Prince’s Palace on a yellow background, evoking the papal flag, while the word ‘Monaco’ is displayed in red, the colour of the national coat of arms. The motto chosen is a quote from the Gospel of John: ‘I am the Way, the Truth and the Life’ (Jn 14:6).

A dedicated website will soon provide practical information, such as access to the Stade Louis-II.