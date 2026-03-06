Jazmin Grimaldi, daughter of Prince Albert II, announces her first album

The day after her 33rd birthday, Prince Albert II’s daughter posted a video on Instagram announcing the upcoming release of her first solo album.

Born on 4 March 1992 in Palm Springs, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is the daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco and American Tamara Jean Rotolo. Officially recognised by her father in 2006, she has always claimed her own identity, halfway between her princely heritage and an artistic career that she has been building since childhood. The day after her birthday, on Thursday 5 March, she announced her intention to take a new step forward.

“My value is non-negotiable”

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she introduces herself with unapologetic candour: “My father is Prince Albert of Monaco. My grandmother is Grace Kelly. Royalty is part of my history, but that’s not all.” A resident of New York, Jazmin travelled to Monaco in 2018 to attend her father’s 60th birthday celebration, before setting off on the Aïcha des Gazelles rally alongside her cousin Pauline Ducruet.

The singer talks about the labels that have long been attached to her: “People have tried to define me for years, princess, love child, or the terrible word illegitimate. I’ve learned that my value is non-negotiable.”

An album entitled Who I Am

It is at the heart of this statement that she slips in the announcement: “Since last year, I have been developing my first solo music album: who I am, my own voice, what I want to say and how I want to say it.” The album, whose title Who I Am is mentioned in the video, will be her first solo project after several singles.