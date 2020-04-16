AS Monaco donates €50,000 and launches campaign to support Covid-19 fight

AS Monaco is mobilising to support those who are working on a daily basis to deal with Covid-19. The football club is offering an initial donation of 50,000 euros and is launching an online collection of donations via its AS Monacoeur charity program programme.
The Red and White team is giving its full support to those who are taking action, every day and for several weeks now, to limit the impact of this crisis. Through its charity programme AS Monacoeur, the football club is providing financial support to the Monaco Red Cross by launching a collection of donations online. This fundraising campaign, which is being passed on to the whole AS Monaco community, has been started with an initial donation of €50,000 from the Club.
“In this period of general mobilisation against Covid-19, it is important to show solidarity and for AS Monaco to be able to make itself useful through these initiatives,” said Vice President and General Manager Oleg Petrov. “Many people are on the front line every day in dealing with the crisis, including hospital staff and Red Cross volunteers, and I wish, on behalf of the whole Club, to pay them all the tribute they deserve,” he added.
The funds collected will be used to support the Monaco Red Cross’s projects:
To donate to the Monaco Red Cross, go to Go Fund Me.
At the same time and in order to help the Principality’s Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG), AS Monaco has offered to make its facilities at La Turbie training centre and the Academy accommodation centre (Jean-Jaurès centre) available to receive blood donors. People are allowed to travel to donate blood in collection centres, including the CHPG Blood Transfusion Centre in Monaco.
If you wish to donate your blood to the Blood Transfusion Center of the Princess Grace Hospital Center, find all the information here: Blood donation in Monaco
To donate in France, go to an EFS collection site. All information here: Blood donation in France
Frédéric Platini, the Secretary-General of @croixrougemc, spoke to Monaco Tribune to discuss actions implemented in #Monaco since beginning of #COVID19 health crisishttps://t.co/u0OjNjpaks
— Monaco Tribune in English (@MonacoTribuneEN) April 16, 2020
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.