Princess Charlene’s #StrongTogether arrives in South Africa

HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco has brought together some of South Africa’s top celebrities and global NGOs to launch a social awareness initiative that aims to impact communities. The Princess Charlene Foundation’s #StrongTogether Celebrity Challenge began on Tuesday 26th May and will end on 9th June.

The #StrongTogether Celebrity Challenge, created by the Princess Charlene Foundation, aims to bring together celebrities from arts, culture, music, and sport by challenging each other to raise the most funds for charity.

There will also be a lucky draw where participants stand a chance to win a set of tickets to the 2021 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, or a five-day stay at the luxurious five-star Etali Safari Lodge in Madikwe, South Africa. The Foundation will donate all proceeds from the ticket sales to charity, each costing just $10.

Some of the celebrity ambassadors who are competing to raise the most money include Bryan Habana, Kurt Darren, Jeannie D, Melinda Bam, Gareth Cliff, Terence Parkin, Victor Matfield, Juandre Kruger, Kefilwe Mabote, Margaret Hirsch, Louis Oosthuizen and Angelique Gerber Potgieter to name a few.

A brighter future through health

#StrongTogether is a symbol of unity encouraged by Monaco’s sovereign, Prince Albert II, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in March this year. H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco has brought this initiative to South Africa through her Foundation to bring hope and aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By supporting #StrongTogether, the Foundation is now creating awareness around COVID-19 and taking a hands-on approach by donating thousands of masks and helping those who need it so desperately these uncharted times.

The challenge promises to help people face a brighter future through health and show how much stronger we are together. “Together, we will save lives – one person, one family, one community at a time,” concluded HSH Princess Charlene.