StrongTogether: Princess Charlene’s mask initiative

Princess Charlene of Monaco and her brother Gareth set up an initiative through her Foundation aiming to provide protective cloth masks free of charge. The first masks were distributed this week to shopkeepers and their customers in the Principality.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has produced 5,000 cloth masks made of 80% polyester and 20% elastane, which have been treated with a water repellent substance. These tailor-made masks carry the message #strongtogether, a symbol of unity and solidarity encouraged by the Monaco’s sovereign family Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. Prince Albert II himself recovered from the coronavirus last week.

On Wednesday 15 April 2020, Gareth Wittstock, the Secretary-General of the Princess Charlene Foundation, distributed these masks to market vendors and customers at Condamine market. They also distributed masks at the Fontvieille Shopping Centre as well as in other essential shops still open during Covid-19 lockdown.

These masks, which can be reused up to 40 times, were specially created for the Foundation by one of its partners, the company SCICON Sports. The Italian-based firm specialises in the manufacture of technical sports equipment.

Ambassadors of the Foundation have joined the campaign to raise awareness, posting pictures on social media of them sporting the masks. Prominent Monégasques, including Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and freediver Pierre Frolla, took part in the campaign.

The Princess Charlene Foundation worked in collaboration with Monaco City Hall and numerous volunteers to distribute the masks. The Foundation has reminded all Monaco’s citizens that although masks can help, they are not a replacement for social distancing and lockdown measures which are still in place.

Lockdown measures will continue in Monaco until May 3rd.