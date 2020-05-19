Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan is new ambassador for Princess Charlene Foundation

Last week, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation announced that Peter Sagan, Slovak racing cyclist, would join as a new ambassador of the organisation. He joins the foundation’s 19-strong group of ambassadors and advisors to promote education through sport.

Having won 113 professional titles, Peter Sagan is today considered one of the most talented sprint cyclists in his discipline, currently a member of the German BORA-Hansgrohe team. He is the only cyclist to have won three consecutive road world champion titles, the last of which was in 2017. He has broken the record for the highest number of consecutive green jersey titles in the Tour de France, marking him as the most consistent highest finisher in the competition, with seven.

A dedicated philanthropist

Peter Sagan in a dedicated philanthropist, having joined the C40 association, which fights against global warming in 96 of the biggest cities of the world. As the C40 Goodwill Ambassador for Biking Cities, his position allows him to promote the use of bicycles as an environmentally-friendly form of urban transport. He also promotes the Peter Sagan Academy mixed cycling club in his home town, as well as the “Peter Sagan kids tour”, a youth cycling trip organised across Slovakia.

By joining the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, he can develop his charity interests with an association that shares his sporting values.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me to become an Ambassador of the Princess Charlene Foundation and contribute to its important mission,” said the cyclist. “Since its foundation in 2012, it has helped save lives from drowning by teaching underprivileged children from all over the world to swim but also giving them hope through sports. As a professional athlete, I think it is my duty to provide my active support, wherever and whenever I can, to all such initiatives.”

The Princess Charlene Foundation, created in 2012, is dedicated to using sport as a means of education and child development.