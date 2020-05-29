“Vivons L’Océan”: Oceanographic Museum set for grand reopening

After 11 weeks of closure, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco will again welcome the public from on Tuesday, June 2nd, following rigorous changes in health measures, without detracting from the experience when visiting.

The Oceanographic Museum will once again open its doors next Tuesday after weeks of preparation in ensuring the health and safety of its future visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be won. The institute, whose marine conservation projects are funded by the museum, has set up an online campaign to remind people of the importance of biodiversity — Vivons L’Océan (Let’s enjoy the oceans).

Safety measures for your next visit to the Oceanographic Museum

Visitors are encouraged to buy their ticket online to avoid large queues at the ticket office, receiving 10% off for tickets bought online at least seven days before their visit.

The museum will also reduce the number of visitors allowed in at one time by half to avoid crowding in rooms and allowing for social distancing measures to be properly upheld. Wearing a mask will be mandatory. Although encouraged to bring their reusable ones, masks will be available at the outside cash registers and reception desk for visitors.

Furthermore, the museum has now set up a one-way tour route, and interactive exhibits such as the “touch pool” and “ImmerSEAve 360°” have been adapted to now limit contact between visitors.

Month-long celebrations for World Ocean Day

From June 6th, coinciding with World Ocean Day, to July 6th, the Association of Friends of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco will offer creative activities for children to dive into the marine world. Virtual tours will continue for those who cannot experience the museum first hand.

The Institute of Oceanography aims to reaffirm its values and its projects through its new campaign. “Vivons L’Ocean!” calls on participants to share photos online on the theme of marine conservation through a specially-designed app.