











The summer season is upon us in the Principality. Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused several major summer events to be cancelled, there are still some important dates to keep in your calendar. Here is a selection of ten things to do this August if you are passing by the Rock.

1. Dive into the Great Barrier Reef at the Oceanographic Museum

For its summer exhibition, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco offers visitors a 100% immersive experience in the heart of the largest coral reef, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The projections, standing at 650 m², will allow you to discover the many species living within this fragile ecosystem, each one more unique than the last. For more information, visit the Oceanographic Museum website.

🌊L' #ExpoIMMERSION👉 https://musee.oceano.org/expositions/exposition-immersion/Focus espèce : La tortue verte Cette… Geplaatst door Musée océanographique de Monaco op Donderdag 23 juli 2020

2. Uncover the latest exhibition of the NMNM — and experience their open-air cinema while there!

You still have a few days left to discover the latest exhibition of the New National Museum of Monaco, “Variations – Eugène Frey’s Light set projections presented by João Maria Gusmão” at Villa Paloma. Dedicated to the art of set building, in particular the technique of light sets, this exhibition will end on August 30th. Nestled away in a stunning yet hidden landscape, Villa Paloma will also hold an outdoor screening on August 27th at 9 pm. Viewers will be treated to a film by Marie Losier, Felix in Wonderland!

3. Step back in time at the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology

Ideal for a family outing, this museum has an extensive collection of bones, jewellery, pottery and figurines that will allow you to discover the lives led by the first inhabitants of the Rock almost 5,000 years ago. Of course, the visit would not be complete without a visit to the great hall to see the imposing Siberian mammoth who calls the museum home. Guided tours and activities for the youngest visitors are also on offer. It is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

4. Enjoy open-air shows at Théâtre du Fort Antoine

Théâtre du Fort Antoine is continuing its 50th-anniversary celebrations which started in July. Spectators will be able to attend concerts showcasing the musical expertise of the Monaco Philharmonic Orchestra as well as many theatre performances. For more information on performance dates, consult the Théâtre du Fort Antoine website. Shows are free but seating is limited, so tickets must be reserved at the Princess Grace Theatre box office.

5. Attend major athletics tournament Herculis EBS 2020 Meeting

Postponed due to COVID-19, this major international athletics meeting will take place at the Louis II Stadium on Friday August 14th from 7 to 10 pm. It will be an opportunity to meet several great athletes such as Joshua Cheptegei, the 10,000m world champion. Athletes (and spectators alike) will see a dozen different disciplines taking place during the competition. Entry tickets are available from €10, available on the Herculis EBS Meeting site.

6. Take a tour of the contemporary art fair art3f

From August 21st to 23rd, the Principality will host contemporary art fair art3f in L’Espace Fontvieille. Painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramists, gallery owners and all kinds of art aficionados will be able to meet and exchange with other creatives. The event will see artists of all abilities, from those who are already established to the younger, contemporary movement. For more information on tickets and opening hours, visit the show’s website.

7. Discover the Monaco International Organ Festival

Despite the pandemic, the 15th edition of the Monaco International Organ Festival will take place in Monaco’s majestic cathedral from August 23rd to September 6th. On the programme are concerts, film concerts, conferences and meetings between artists and the public. Admission is free but subject to availability. For more details on the schedule, consult the official website of the festival.

8. Monaco’s must-see site: Monte-Carlo’s Casino Square

What would a visit to Monaco be without passing by its famous (and recently renovated) Casino square, inaugurated just before the summer season truly kicked off. Now completely pedestrianised, visitors can admire the luxury cars proudly displayed there each day. The Casino de Monte-Carlo has announced it will be reopening its doors to the public for guided tours from August 3rd. You make your bets!

#STRONG_TOGHETER_30sec.mov Inauguration of Place du Casino : the high point of an ambitious project and the symbol of rediscovered pleasures. Geplaatst door Casino de Monte-Carlo op Zondag 7 juni 2020

9. Tempt yourself by a shopping session at the Métropole

Located near the Casino de Monte-Carlo and its square, the Le Métropole shopping centre features many luxury boutiques on three floors. The opportunity to discover the pop-up shop of Alter Design, a sustainable and unisex clothing brand of Pauline Ducruet, daughter of Princess Stéphanie. Don’t wait too long, however — the store will close its doors on August 31st.

10. Feast your eyes on the Condamine district

Situated between Le Rocher and Monte-Carlo, La Condamine is the commercial district of the Principality. Not far from the port, this place, very popular with Monegasques, is home to many shops, bars and restaurants. To enjoy Monegasque specialities and local products, go to the Condamine Market, which is held every day on Place d’Armes from 7 am to 3 pm.