











Extreme E, the international off-road sustainable racing series debuts in 2021. Committed to the environment and to raising awareness about climate change, the electric car racing series is looking for scientists to conduct ocean-related research upon their ship, the St. Helena.

Extreme E has launched a call for applications from scientists with graduate-level experience to conduct marine-related climate-change research aboard the St Helena, the ship that will sail Extreme E’s teams and cars around the world. The research will have to focus on understanding climate change and its consequences, as well as suggest possible ways of adapting to it.

“This is going to be an opportunity for a broad range of scientists and we are really hoping to target those that are currently unrepresented on ships across the globe,” said Dr. Lucy Woodall, senior research fellow at the University of Oxford and member of the Extreme E science committee.

Sustainable racing backed by Lewis Hamilton

The racing series, which aims to be fully carbon neutral, has been backed by F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who has founded his very own Extreme E racing team, called X44 in reference to Hamilton’s racing number.

“Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus. Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact,” said Hamilton.

All races will take place in remote locations that are threatened by climate change. Currently, races in Brazil, Senegal and Groenland have been confirmed.