











Three people have been confirmed dead after a knife attack in the Notre-Dame basilica this morning at 9 am.

A man rumoured to be the churchwarden and a woman in her 70s died in the church. A third woman in her 40s who had taken refuge in a nearby café succumbed to her injuries. At least one of the victims was beheaded. Several other people are injured.

The attacker was shot in the shoulder by the police and has been taken to hospital.

Terrorist motives confirmed

“I can confirm that all evidence points to a terrorist attack in the Notre-Dame basilica,” said Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice. The attacker “kept repeating ‘Allah Akbar’ while he was being treated on the scene,” he added.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the country’s alert level. France’s anti-terrorism body has opened an investigation into the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected at the Notre-Dame basilica in the after afternoon.

I am close to the Catholic community of #Nice, mourning the attack that sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation. I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 29, 2020

Merci au chef de l'Etat @EmmanuelMacron pour sa venue immédiate dans notre ville après le nouvel attentat islamiste qui a frappé le cœur de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/ZAVwVpPf1A — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020