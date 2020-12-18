











During a televised address on Thursday 17 December, Prince Albert II announced the restrictions that will be in place in Monaco during the next few weeks. Overall, not much will change this holiday season.

The Sovereign urged Monaco’s population to remain vigilant, stressing that the pandemic is far from over. “We are experiencing an exceptional and particularly difficult situation of which we are not yet out,” he said. The Prince then outlined the measures in place during the holidays.

What rules will be in place over the holidays?

The 8 pm – 6 am curfew will stay in place until 15 January.

Restaurants will be able to stay open until 9:30 pm

On Christmas Eve, curfew will exceptionally start at 11:30 pm. Public gatherings remain banned, however family reunions are allowed.

On New Year’s Eve, curfew will start at 8 pm. However, restaurants will be able to stay open until 10:30 pm.

Entry into the Principality will be possible for non-residents with a hotel reservation. Prince Albert II

What about vaccines ?

The Government has announced that Monaco will start vaccinating at the beginning of 2021. The Principality has already ordered 15,600 doses, which will cover 7,800 people, i.e. 20% of the population.

The announcement of an imminent vaccination campaign should not be taken to mean that life will immediately go back to normal. We will have to wait several more months before this is possible. Prince Albert II

The Sovereign also announced that sporting activities will be able to resume under strengthened sanitary protocol. The Princely Government will give further details this Friday.