The Automobile Club de Monaco has recently refuted claims that the Monaco Grand Prix would be postponed or cancelled this May.
The rumor mill is rife with speculation about the future of sport. Over the last few weeks, Formula 1 organisers have already had to rebut claims that the Grand Prix in Monaco, Azerbaijan and even Canada, were to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Time constraints also fuelled the rumours, as people were concerned that organisers would not have enough time to prepare the course as these countries do not have a permanent racing circuit.
Despite the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix both being postponed last November, Formula 1 have insisted that no further changes will be made to their sporting calender. A Formula 1 spokesperson assured reporters at Planète F1 that “the idea that races, due to take place in more urban locations, are to be cancelled, is completely untrue.”
2021 F1 Calendar
Nevertheless, the current health crisis is unpredictable, meaning the sporting calendar could be forced to adapt. In order to address the current rumours, the Automobile club de Monaco published a press conference on their website and social media.
It read as follows: “Contrary to the rumours circulating online and on social media, the Automobile Club de Monaco can confirm that the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from 20 to 23 May 2021. The same is true for the Monaco Historic Grand Prix (23-25 April 2021) and the Monaco E-Prix (8 May 2021).”
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|28 March
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|18 April
|Spanish Grand Prix
|9 May
|Monaco Grand Prix
|23 May
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|6 June
|Canadian Grand Prix
|13 June
|French Grand Prix
|27 June
|Austrian Grand Prix
|4 July
|British Grand Prix
|18 July
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|1 August
|Belgium Grand Prix
|29 August
|Dutch Grand Prix
|5 September
|Italian Grand Prix
|12 September
|Russian Grand Prix
|26 September
|Singapore Grand Prix
|3 Ocotber
|Japanese Grand Prix
|10 October
|American Grand Prix
|24 October
|Mexican Grand Prix
|31 October
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|14 November
|Australian Grand Prix
|21 November
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|28 November
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|12 December