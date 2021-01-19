The Automobile Club de Monaco has recently refuted claims that the Monaco Grand Prix would be postponed or cancelled this May.  

The rumor mill is rife with speculation about the future of sport. Over the last few weeks, Formula 1 organisers have already had to rebut claims that the Grand Prix in Monaco, Azerbaijan and even Canada, were to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Time constraints also fuelled the rumours, as people were concerned that organisers would not have enough time to prepare the course as these countries do not have a permanent racing circuit.

Despite the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix both being postponed last November, Formula 1 have insisted that no further changes will be made to their sporting calender. A Formula 1 spokesperson assured reporters at Planète F1 that “the idea that races, due to take place in more urban locations, are to be cancelled, is completely untrue.”

2021 F1 Calendar

Nevertheless, the current health crisis is unpredictable, meaning the sporting calendar could be forced to adapt. In order to address the current rumours, the Automobile club de Monaco published a press conference on their website and social media.

It read as follows: “Contrary to the rumours circulating online and on social media, the Automobile Club de Monaco can confirm that the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from 20 to 23 May 2021. The same is true for the Monaco Historic Grand Prix (23-25 April 2021) and the Monaco E-Prix (8 May 2021).”

GRAND PRIXDATE
Bahrain Grand Prix28 March
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix18 April
Spanish Grand Prix9 May
Monaco Grand Prix23 May
Azerbaijan Grand Prix6 June
Canadian Grand Prix13 June
French Grand Prix27 June
Austrian Grand Prix4 July
British Grand Prix18 July
Hungarian Grand Prix1 August
Belgium Grand Prix29 August
Dutch Grand Prix5 September
Italian Grand Prix12 September
Russian Grand Prix26 September
Singapore Grand Prix3 Ocotber
Japanese Grand Prix10 October
American Grand Prix24 October
Mexican Grand Prix31 October
Brazilian Grand Prix14 November
Australian Grand Prix21 November
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix28 November
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix12 December