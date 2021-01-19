











The Automobile Club de Monaco has recently refuted claims that the Monaco Grand Prix would be postponed or cancelled this May.

The rumor mill is rife with speculation about the future of sport. Over the last few weeks, Formula 1 organisers have already had to rebut claims that the Grand Prix in Monaco, Azerbaijan and even Canada, were to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Time constraints also fuelled the rumours, as people were concerned that organisers would not have enough time to prepare the course as these countries do not have a permanent racing circuit.

Despite the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix both being postponed last November, Formula 1 have insisted that no further changes will be made to their sporting calender. A Formula 1 spokesperson assured reporters at Planète F1 that “the idea that races, due to take place in more urban locations, are to be cancelled, is completely untrue.”

2021 F1 Calendar

Nevertheless, the current health crisis is unpredictable, meaning the sporting calendar could be forced to adapt. In order to address the current rumours, the Automobile club de Monaco published a press conference on their website and social media.

It read as follows: “Contrary to the rumours circulating online and on social media, the Automobile Club de Monaco can confirm that the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from 20 to 23 May 2021. The same is true for the Monaco Historic Grand Prix (23-25 April 2021) and the Monaco E-Prix (8 May 2021).”

GRAND PRIX DATE Bahrain Grand Prix 28 March Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 18 April Spanish Grand Prix 9 May Monaco Grand Prix 23 May Azerbaijan Grand Prix 6 June Canadian Grand Prix 13 June French Grand Prix 27 June Austrian Grand Prix 4 July British Grand Prix 18 July Hungarian Grand Prix 1 August Belgium Grand Prix 29 August Dutch Grand Prix 5 September Italian Grand Prix 12 September Russian Grand Prix 26 September Singapore Grand Prix 3 Ocotber Japanese Grand Prix 10 October American Grand Prix 24 October Mexican Grand Prix 31 October Brazilian Grand Prix 14 November Australian Grand Prix 21 November Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 28 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 12 December