











As cases of Covid-19 rise in the Alpes-Maritimes region, the local government has resorted to enforcing a local lockdown. Announced on 22 February, measures will be in force for at least the next two weekends.

Say goodbye to a stroll along the sea front or a quick dip in the sea as for the first time since the pandemic began, France has enforced a local lockdown. Restrictions will cover the area from Menton to Théoule-sur-Mer with a stay-at-home order being implemented from 6pm on Friday 26 February until 6am Monday 1 March. However, not all local officials agreed on this measure. If the situation does not improve within the coming days, the Mayor of Nice believes a full lockdown should be announced.

Other measures will also come into force as part of this partial lockdown. It will be compulsory to wear masks in “the busiest areas” of each city, businesses and shopping centres over 5,000m2 will be forced to close (pharmacies and food shops can remain open), as well as increased border checks and accelerating the vaccination campaign.

Monaco asks residents to be cautious

As for the Principality, residents are being asked to be careful and act responsibly, especially as the school holidays have just started. The Monégasque authorities are urging everybody to “be extra cautious at home, as over half of positive cases come from people meeting up indoors.”

On the 19 February, Monaco recorded eight new positive cases and six full recoveries from the virus. Regarding hospital admissions, 52 people are still being treated in the Prince Grace Hospital and 12 of these patients are in intensive care. Since the pandemic began, 1870 people have contracted the disease in the Principality. In more positive news, the vaccination campaign is well underway with 20.59% of the population having already received their first dose.

