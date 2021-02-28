











AS Monaco extended their incredible unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 12 matches by defeating Brest 2-0 at the Stade Louis II.

In what was a tough match that Monaco dominated for large spells but struggled to find a breakthrough, they eventually took the lead courtesy of Stevan Jovetic’s brilliant finish in the 76th minute before Kevin Volland added another late on.

Having found it hard going to pierce the away team’s defence, the introduction of creative maestro Aleksandr Golovin on 59 minutes certainly proved a masterstroke by Niko Kovac, for the Russian supplied two classy assists.

The fact Monaco unleashed 15 shots to Brest’s seven and enjoyed 63.8% of the possession illustrated their superiority against a team who’s impressed in Ligue 1 this term and beat Les Monegasques last time around.

Keeping their second clean sheet in a row and looking defensively secure, Kovac was delighted about this in his post match comments, stating: “We conceded fewer chances like we did in Paris, we have to keep working on that. It shows that we are moving forward together. It’s good for our goalkeeper to spend an afternoon without seeing the ball in the back of his net.”

Volland then spoke on the match and made a point of highlighting the team’s consistency. “We expected a very difficult match today, we knew how Brest have been playing. They’re a team that has had a good first part of the season. We stayed focused from the first to the last minute. We had analysed their qualities, we had to keep up the pace throughout the match, and things ended up coming off at the end,” he explained

“We are a good team, we won some great matches in the first part of the season, like against Paris, but we also dropped points. Now, we are more consistent, which is why we are in form today.”

Having now taken a remarkable 32 points from the last available 36, Monaco will quickly turn their attention to the midweek clash with Strasbourg, where they’ll be hoping to keep up their sparkling form in their quest to reach the coveted Champions League qualification spots.