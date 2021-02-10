











With the matches coming thick and fast, AS Monaco’s latest encounter arrived in the French Cup against Grenoble Foot 38, who currently occupy third place in Ligue 2.

Putting in another accomplished showing, Les Monegasques were able to secure a comfortable 1-0 victory, with Stevan Jovetic’s goal enough to progress to the next round.

Making many changes for this clash, Niko Kovac took full advantage of the opportunity to rotate his squad, as the likes Chrislain Matsima, Eliot Matazo, Enzo Millot, Pietro Pellegri, Jovetic and Radoslaw Majecki in goal were handed rare starts.

His players certainly didn’t let him down, as they got the job done. Even though they could have scored more, credit must go to Esteban Salles in goal for Grenoble who made some exceptional stops to keep his team in the match.

Although Monaco had to endure a nervy finish and survived some decent efforts by the home side, they deservedly got over the line to record their eighth consecutive victory.

Unbeaten in the league since December 16 and now into the last 32 of the French Cup, Monaco will be keen to keep up their sensational form when they face Lorient at home this weekend.

Considering Les Merlus are undefeated in their last five games, which has included an amazing win over Paris Saint-Germain and a draw with Rennes, Monaco will need to remain focused to ensure victory is achieved, for Lorient will be quick to pounce on any missteps.