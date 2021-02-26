











After its cancellation last year, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) is back with their 2021 edition. Targeting a new superyacht clientele, the show looks set to be more prestigious than ever before.

The 2020 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) may have been cancelled, but the wind hasn’t been taken out of the organisers’ sails. Owner of MYS, Informa Group, have worked with the yachting industry to put on an even more spectacular show this year. They have completely redesigned the event and aim to promote superyachting to an even wealthier clientele. As part of this year’s edition, MYS have set up a Steering Committee, as well as a development strategy for the show’s future progression.

Superyacht owners, charterers and future clients will have the chance to immerse themselves in the superyachting lifestyle thanks to the new VIP visit programme: the Sapphire Experience. Guests will be able to take part in all kinds of activities onboard one of the yachts and discover the latest trends in sailing, design and exploration.

New badge system to categorise visitors

For a real bespoke experience, a new three category badge system has been designed for visitors. There will be a “Discover” badge for yacht clients, an “Advise” badge for their consultants, as well as a “Connect” one for trade visitors.

It is hoped that this new system will help visitors connect more easily with people exhibiting at the show. For example, a potential buyer will be more interested in meeting up with designers than with manufacturers, so these badges will help exhibitors to target the right audience.