











In celebration of its 15th birthday, the Prince Albert II Foundation is launching an international photography competition, focusing on the environment.

Entitled “Humanity – Wildlife: crossed destinies and shared territories”, the contest will be themed around the environment: a topic made all the more important after the health crisis. In partnership with Barclays Private Bank and Monaco Digital, participants are asked to submit their best wildlife photography.

We hope this contest will be one of the ways helping to develop a better relationship with nature Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Foundation and President of the Jury

Who will judge the photographs?

A jury composed of professional photographers and members of organisations campaigning for a more sustainable future will make up the voting panel. The group will vote for the winner of the Foundation’s Environmental Photography Award, as well as winners in the three categories of the competition. It will also be possible for the public to cast their vote on the competition’s web page.

Featuring on the jury will be: Ragnar Axelsson aka RAX, Photojournalist and Documentary Photographer specialising in the Arctic; Frederick Dharshie Wissah, CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year 2019 and Lisa Samford, Executive Director of Jackson Wild. An exhibition will be held from the 4 May to 1 June 2021 in Monaco for the best pieces of photography.

Participants have from the 22 February to the 28 March 2021 to make their entries. Submissions can be made via the online platform Photocrowd and up to five photos may be entered into one or each of the following categories: incredible wildlife, wildlife in crisis and reasons for hope.