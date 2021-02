Have you ever heard of bitter oranges? It is a cross between the pomelo the mandarin orange.

At the beginning of each year, the Prince’s gardeners are busy harvesting these bitter oranges. The fruits grow in the heart of Monaco for the great pleasure of passers-by who can come and collect as many as they wish to make their own homemade marmalade or orange wine.

