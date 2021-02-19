











All first and second year pupils, as well as students with special needs, have started wearing clear face masks to make learning easier.

Since September, wearing masks to school has become part of the ‘new normal’ for many schoolchildren in Monaco. During classes, children aged seven to 18 must now wear a face covering. However, for those students still learning to read, wearing a normal mask can make this task all the more difficult.

After the Autumn break it became mandatory for teachers to wear transparent masks and now the same rules will apply to school children. All first and second year students, as well as anyone with special needs or hearing impairments, were given a clear mask to wear. So far, more than 2,000 of these masks have been given out.

Learning made easier

Reading is so much more than verbal communication. These masks enable crucial non-verbal aspects of teaching to be conveyed between students and teachers. Thanks to these improved face coverings, facial expressions and lip reading can now be used in tandem with sounds and phonology.