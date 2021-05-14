











AS Monaco booked their place in the Coupe de France final with a crushing 5-1 victory over Rumilly Vallieres.

Despite going down 1-0 early on, they quickly levelled courtesy of an own goal by Arthur Bozon. This served as the trigger for the floodgates to open, as an Aurelien Tchouameni strike put Les Monegasques ahead by half time.

A trio of second half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder, Cesc Fabregas and Aleksandr Golovin then ensured Monaco ran out comprehensive winners.

Making their first Coupe de France final in 11 years, they’ll face the mighty Paris Saint-Germain, in what will be a fascinating clash. AS Monaco will be confident they can come out trumps, though, especially considering they’ve already beaten PSG twice in the league this term.

Qualifying for the final of the Cup is another sign of just how far they’ve progressed under Niko Kovac’s tutelage this campaign, with the team playing with authority, quality and conviction.

In the final of the cup and nicely positioned to finish in the Champions League places in Ligue 1, the closing stages of the season are certainly filled with excitement for the club.