











AS Monaco stamped their ticket to the final of the Coupe de France by comprehensively defeating minnows Rumilly Vallieres 5-1. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Radoslaw Majecki (6): Not at the usual level he’s shown, as he didn’t look as comfortable, on a night where he conceded his first goal in the tournament.

Djibril Sidibe (5.5): Was off the pace in the opening stanza, with him looking shaky. Crucially improved in the second half, playing with greater confidence and gusto.

Chrislain Matsima (6): Solid showing by Matsima in his first start in over three months for Les Monegasques. Defended with clarity and determination for the most part, as he made some vital interventions and marked his opponents soundly.

Axel Disasi (6): Pretty assured in executing his defensive actions, with him effectively keeping his foes at bay with some neat stopping actions.

Fode Ballo-Toure (6.5): Very impressive body of work on both sides of the pitch. Brought lots of energy going forward with his movement and dynamism. His sharp delivery was key in Monaco levelling through an own goal. Defensively was proficient, thus meaning he was rarely troubled.

Aurelien Tchouameni (7.5): Put in his best performance in weeks. Aside from scoring a vital header, his passing was concise and he chimed in with many important ball recoveries. Replaced by Youssouf Fofana.

Eliot Matazo (6.5): While he wasn’t involved as much offensively as he was against Reims, his defensive work stood out against the minnows. Energetic and full of urgency, he tracked back vigorously, applied good pressure and broke up play efficiently.

Cesc Fabregas (7.5): Emphatically showed his class by scoring a lovely free kick and supplying two assists. His experience and presence was valuable in giving Monaco control too. Replaced by Florentino Luis.

Gelson Martins (6.5): Showed many examples of his quality with the ball at his feet, as his control, mazy dribbling and speed caused issues for his foes. Even though he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his outing was still very positive. Replaced by Valentin Decarpentrie.

Kevin Volland (5.5): The German international struggled to impact proceedings, as he wasn’t his usual clinical self in and around the final third, missing some presentable chances. Still did some good things in possession and was smart with his movement, though. Replaced by Aleksandr Golovin.

Wissam Ben Yedder (7.5): On the scoresheet again, which means he’s now scored eight goals in his last nine matches. Always a threat with his movement, ball control and creative passing. Good to see him hitting fine form at the business end of the season. Replaced by Ruben Aguilar.