











La Loggia by Garbarino opened its doors on the 15 April, on Boulevard Moulins in Monaco. This new concept store, set up by the interior architect Adriano Garbarino and his son David, is a space dedicated to design lovers and internationally renowned artists. Currently, the store is themed around the ocean.

Contemporary artists and designers from all walks of life are encouraged to use this space as a place to seek inspiration, share their work and discover new ideas. Painters, sculptors, designers and photographers from all over the world are coming to La Loggia by Garbarino to showcase their work. As well as international pieces, La Loggia is focusing on local art too, decorating their interior with a series of objects crafted locally in Monaco.

Art and photography themed around the ocean

For the inauguration of this cultural space, the works of art, clothing and decorative objects on display have all been inspired by the ocean. Visitors will have the chance to be transported to the deep blue until September, when the store will then change its theme, taking visitors on an artistic trip to Japan. At the moment, works by artist Jérémy Gobé, contemporary specialist Nicolas Lefebvre and photographer Florian Gruet are all on display in La Loggia. As well as these creations, there is a collection of ready-to-wear pieces from the company 209 Mare and the eco-friendly brand Giannotti, who use a 3D printer to make their garments out of merino wool and natural fibres.

