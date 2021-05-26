











After the recent collapse of a cable car on Mount Mottarone in Northern Italy, the Princely Governement and the National Council of Monaco have expressed their condolences to the Italian people and their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragic accident.

On Sunday 23 May, disaster struck on the cable car line that connects the town of Stresa, a seaside resort in the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, to the summit of Mount Mottarone. As passengers made this 20 minute journey near Lake Maggiore, a cable failed at the top of the track, just 100m before the next stop, sending the car plummeting into the woods below.

14 people died as a result of the accident. The only survivor is a five year old boy, who is currently in hospital suffering from a serious head injury and fractured legs. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and we hope the injured child recovers quickly,” said Monaco’s National Council in a Facebook post.

A message of compassion from the Monegasque Sovereign

“It was with great sadness that the Princess and I were informed of the tragic cable car accident,” said Prince Albert II of Monaco in a recent message addressed to the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella. “On behalf of everyone in the Principality, we wish to express our sincerest condolences following this tragedy, which has been heartbreaking for the families and for your country,” the Sovereign wrote.