











As the summer holidays approach, the figures are improving, but people must remain vigilant.

Although the Prince’s Government announced an easing of lockdown restrictions last week, this does not mean we should become complacent. It is important to keep in mind the data related to the health crisis, so we can keep up the hard work we have already done.

Since the pandemic began, 2,526 people have tested positive for the virus in Monaco. Out of all these people, 2,473 have recovered.

Since Monday 14 June, only one person has contracted the virus and three people, who are not residents in Monaco, have been admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). One of these patients is currently in intensive care. In addition, a further 16 people are displaying symptoms and are isolating at home. The Principality’s Home Patient Follow-Up Centre is monitoring their condition.

In France, Nice was the city with the fewest cases on Monday 14 June 2021. As for the Alpes-Maritimes department as a whole, they recorded zero covid-related deaths last week.

Why is testing still important?

The situation is improving thanks to more people taking tests, meaning the virus can be tracked and isolated more easily. Between the 7 and 13 June, 2,869 PCR and antigen tests were carried out, which resulted in a positivity rate of 0.98%. This figure is almost the same as in the Alpes-Maritimes department, where the rate is 0.7%, after 5,206 tests were conducted between the 5 and 11 June.

As for the incidence rate (the number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 people), this is 20 in the Alpes-Maritimes department, compared with the overall average of 43 in France. For context, a number above 50 is considered a serious cause for concern. However, whilst this figure is reducing along the Côte d’Azur, the data in Monaco is more worrying. In the Principality, the incidence rate is 44.33 compared to last week when it was four times lower, measuring 10.43.

These figures serve as a reminder that the pandemic is not quite over and that we must remain vigilant, both in Monaco and during trips abroad. According to the latest information released by the Prince’s Government, it seems 14 of last week’s cases came from the same place.

Who can get a vaccine?

In terms of the vaccination campaign in the Principality, figures from the 10 June showed that 18,836 people had received their first dose, meaning almost half of Monaco is vaccinated. Out of this group, 80.32% had also received their second dose, which equates to 15,129 people. Over in the Alpes-Maritimes department, the figures are similar, with 48,5% of the population having received at least one dose.

In both France and Monaco, everyone over the age of 12 is now eligible for a vaccine.

For more information on how to book your vaccine:

Call the Covid-19 call centre on 92 05 55 00, open 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Or visit the website www.covid19.mc