











Covid passports and no more curfew… the National Council are making a case to lift several restrictions in Monaco.

On Tuesday 8 June, the National Council asked the Prince’s Government to change some of the current Covid restrictions in place in the Principality.

Nobody from the Principality is currently in hospital with the virus and the incidence and positivity rates are the lowest they have been. From the figures, life seems to slowly be going back to normal. At the start of June, the Princess Grace Hospital even closed their Covid-19 ward.

Is normality just around the corner?

The elected body asked the Government to make the following changes to restrictions:

Lift the curfew;

Open bars and restaurants to everyone;

Allow indoor sport without the need to wear masks;

No longer require people to wear masks in certain outdoor spaces;

Rollout Covid passports more quickly by setting up a QR code for use in France and all other available destinations.

However, the National Council did emphasise that even if some restrictions are eased, people must still act responsibly and cautiously.

Any changes to the measures will be announced by the Prince’s Government in the next few days.

