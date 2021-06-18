











Sir Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summit attracts the family offices of the world’s richest families, for a combined worth of over $4.5 trillion in investor wealth.

From the 30 June to July 2, the Fairmont Hôtel Monte-Carlo will play host to some of the most influential families in the world.

Over 300 family offices, sheikhs, royal families, private investment companies, international business moguls, sovereign wealth funds, and industry professionals are expected to attend the exclusive conference, representing over $4.5 trillion in investor wealth.

Such impressive attendance makes the summit “the world’s most influential gathering of elite family office decision makers,” according to organisers.

Rethinking investment

During the two and a half-day conference, family offices and thought leaders from all over the world will come to Monaco to meet, network and exchange ideas. This year, the theme of the Monaco summit will be “Family Offices Working Together to Invest for a Brighter Future”.

At the core of the conference is the desire to rethink investing. “The summit isdesigned to make you think about what to look out for, how we are investing, and why,” explain organisers.

Previous conference attendees include the Von Bismarck family, former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg, as well as the Royal family of UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Together we convene to discuss amplifying the positive value of family office investments for the good of humanity Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman, Ritossa Family Office and Host, Ritossa Family Office Investment Summits

Hosted by Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of the Ritossa Family Office, the event will be chaired by Markus Lehner, founder of Lehner Investments and held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco, while HRH Prince Michael of Yugoslavia will be the summit’s ambassador. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Sir Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summit, which is held four times a year.

Sir Anthony Ritossa is an educator, a philanthropist, a thematic investor with interests in private equity, real estate and blockchain companies, and a 2021 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.