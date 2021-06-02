











Soaked in the chandelier’s warm glow, guests listened to the dulcet tones of two incredible pianists during a recital dinner this month.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

On Friday 28 May, Maltese pianist Stefan Cassar, known for playing on some of the greatest international stages, came to Monaco. Below the magnificent chandelier in the Jardin d’Hiver, at the Hôtel Hermitage, he gave a musical performance to guests.

For an hour and a half, pieces from some of the most renowned composers (Debussy, Ravel and more) echoed around this room, blessed with exceptional acoustics.

During the private concert, the young pianist Stella Almondo accompanied the Maltese virtuoso as they duetted a piece together. Aged just 14, this young Monégasque prodigy blew the audience away.

Culinary and artistic worlds collide

As part of this musical event, multi-starred chef Yannick Alléno put on a dinner at the restaurant owned by Monte-Carlo des Bains de Mer.

On Saturday 19 May, the chef opened a new restaurant at the heart of the Hôtel Hermitage. Here, he serves a modern cuisine incorporating lots of local Mediterranean produce.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer / Stella Almondo, a talented pianist, aged just 14.