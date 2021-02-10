











French three-starred chef Yannick Alléno will soon be sharing his cuisine with guests at the Visatmar restaurant in the Hôtel Hermitage. Managed by the Société des Bains de Mer, the company hopes a new chef will help alleviate their financial troubles.

Jean-Philippe Borro has passed the baton to Yanick Alléno as he becomes the next chef to head the kitchen in l’Hôtel Hermitage. The Vistamar restaurant will now be refered to as “Yannick Alléno à l’Hôtel Hermitage.” As well as incorporating “tradition, excellence and modernity” into his cooking, Yannick hopes to bring to Monaco the concept of a gastronomic counter, which is what he is most known for in Paris,.

For me, Monaco is a place where food has a life of its own Yannick Alléno

After tens of employees were dismissed last December due to the health crisis, SBM made a clear statement following their latest grandiose hiring. Jean-Luc Biamonti, Vice President of the company, explained to Monaco-Matin how the restaurant “was able to keep seven employees, so that the restaurant could still function.”

Vistamar to undergo a complete revamp

Yanick Alléno is set to take over the kitchen in April 2021. A new head chef is not all that will be changing as the Vistamar will have a brand new menu and a complete refurbishment of its outside terrace. As well as this, the restaurant’s interior will also be revamped. Due for completion in 2022, Chahan Minassian will be redesigning the indoor space. However, the most highly anticipated renovation is the introduction of an open kitchen, allowing guests to dine at a counter and watch the chefs prepare dishes.