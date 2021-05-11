











It’s official, doors will open on the 19 May. Multi-starred chef Yannick Alléno will be taking over the Vistamar restaurant in the Hôtel Hermitage in Monaco this spring.

It may be the chef’s first time cooking in the south, but his reputation certainly precedes him. With two three-starred restaurants to his name in France, food lovers in Monaco are sure to be delighted. In preparation for Yannick Alléno’s takeover, the restaurant’s terrace has been completely renovated, but rest assured, the stunning view of the port and the Rock will remain a breathtaking part of this truly unique dining experience.

>> READ ALSO: Michelin star chef Yannick Alléno takes over Vistamar restaurant in Monaco

A Mediterranean infused kitchen

From the dishes on the menu to the very plates they are served on, Mediterranean influences can be found throughout the entire restaurant. Jasmin, citrus fruits and olive trees surround guests out on the terrace, with the chef using local produce indoors to cook up a storm for diners. As the seasons change, and Yannick Alléno finds new inspiration, the menu is sure to change, but simple, classic cuisine inspired by Monaco will always remain at the heart of this establishment.

Following the announcement made last February, building works will be ongoing until 2022, notably on the new interior architecture entrusted to Chahan Minassian.

>> READ ALSO: More restaurants in Monaco to safely reopen for summer season