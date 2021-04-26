











COYA Monte-Carlo, the Bar Américain and the Café de Paris are some of the restaurants welcoming guests back, having spent the winter preparing to reopen as safely as possible.

The restaurant COYA Monte-Carlo is coming back for its fourth season, serving guests on their terrace nestled in the gardens of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. As they opened their doors on the 22 April, Victoria Vallenilla Gallardo took the reins in the kitchen. Travel may be restricted, but this Venezuelan chef has been transporting guests to South America, creating dishes bursting with Latino flavours.

Other restaurants have also opened their doors again, including the Buddha-Bar and the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris. Once May comes around even more establishments will begin serving guests again, including Le Deck, Elsa and Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

On the 19 April, Covid restrictions for restaurants changed in the Principality. Now, anyone living in Monaco or staying in a hotel is allowed to dine in restaurants until 9.30 pm. A special curfew exemption document is required for these guests so they can make it home by 10pm. Takeaway food service is also available until 9 pm now.

However, not all the rules have been relaxed. Anyone wanting to eat out must book in advance and no more than six people may be seated at a table. In addition, bars must still remain closed, but they are free to serve customers during lunchtime service.

