











AS Monaco suffered their third straight loss in all competitions by falling to Lens 2-0 at home. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Alexander Nubel (4): The German keeper had a night to forget, as his error played a big part in Ignatius Ganago opening the scoring. Passing wasn’t anywhere near what he’s capable of.

Ruben Aguilar (5.5): One of Monaco’s better performers. Showed plenty of dedication and fight to fulfil his duties on both sides of the ball. Created two chances, made five ball recoveries and won three tackles in a game where he gave his all as usual. Replaced by Djibril Sidibe.

Strahinja Pavlovic (4.5): Couldn’t follow up his fine showing vs. Lorient, with the Serbian struggling vs. Lens. Hit some sloppy passes and didn’t cover himself in glory prior to Lens’ first goal. Will be a vital learning experience for him, though.

Axel Disasi (5): Did his best on a tough night at the office for the Monaco backline. Can’t fault his intent and desire to set a strong example for his colleagues.

Caio Henrique (4.5): A rare off match for the Brazilian, with his offensive contribution not as crisp as usual. Made an uncharacteristic mistake that led to Simon Banza’s goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni (5.5): Tried his hardest and did his best for his team. Although he might be suffering from tiredness with the busy start to the season, he still made nine recoveries, won nine duels, completed 96% of his passes, completed two dribbles and was successful in two tackles. Replaced by Gelson Martins.

Jean Lucas (6.5): His strong performance was a highlight for Monaco, for he added bite, determination and was an asset in and out of possession. Offensively always probing, which was demonstrated by his three shots, three dribbles and two chances created. His stopping output was then underlined by his 10 ball recoveries and seven duels won.

Sofiane Diop (5): Struggled to make a decisive impact against the physically imposing Lens midfield. The fact he lost all four of his duels and misplaced seven passes illustrated his challenging game. Replaced by Cesc Fabregas.

Aleksandr Golovin (4.5): Although he was red carded late on, the Russian was always attempting to manufacture openings with his passing, dribbling and movement.

Krepin Diatta (5): Granted a rare start by Niko Kovac, but, like many of his comrades, couldn’t truly stamp his mark on the contest even if he gave glimpses of his quality. Replaced by Myron Boadu.

Wissam Ben Yedder (5): Cut an isolated figure upfront. Suffered due to Lens’ defensive diligence, which gave him and his fellow attackers minimal room to find joy in the final third. Will be raring to go and fired up for the trip to Ukraine next week. Replaced by Kevin Volland.