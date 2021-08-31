











The former F1 driver has made environmental conservation his main focus.

Another victory for Nico Rosberg! But not on the circuit. This time, the former F1 driver was awarded the European Culture Award. An award that recognises initiatives that contribute to the preservation of our ecosystem.

The Monegasque resident shared his joy on his Instagram account, delighted to be following in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Prince Albert II of Monaco, both former winners.

“I am delighted that my work inspires other people and companies to also commit to climate protection. We can only do it together, and I am proud to have strong partners and a team by my side that will continue to actively work to find sustainable solutions that make our future better”, he wrote.

Ecology: a priority for Nico Rosberg

The former German champion has placed environmental conservation at the heart of his actions. He is a co-founder of the Greentech Festival, which aims to promote eco-responsible companies and green energy. Among his projects, Nico Rosberg advocates a total ban on plastic, waste recycling and the reduction of meat consumption.

