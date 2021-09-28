











Monaco-Tribune’s cameras went to meet the local exhibitors.

To the delight of yachting enthusiasts, the Monaco Yacht Show took place from 22 to 25 September 2021. Under the constraint of Covid-19, the event brought together a hundred or so yachts, more than 440 companies, 340 stands on the docks and some forty nationalities.

Get to know Gaëlle Tallarida, General Manager of the Monaco Yacht Show, who offers a first assessment of the Monaco Yacht Show that is “very positive, as the right clients are there”.

Meet also Sabrina Monteleone-Oeino, creator of Sabrina Monte-Carlo, a Monegasque company that designs boat interiors, as well as Dan Lavore, communications manager for Monte-Carlo Automobiles, presenting the two new “été” and “mig20” models, and Lia Riva, manager of the legendary Riva Monaco Boat Service, founded more than 60 years ago in the Principality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWb8iPJl8-E