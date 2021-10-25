











The Sovereign visited the small village of Ferrette, of historical significance to his family, on 20 October.

Did you know that the Sovereign is also Count de Ferrette? The two families were drawn together in 1777 through the marriage of Honoré IV of Monaco to Louise d’Aumont, Mazarin’s niece. Since then, there has been an enduring bond between the Principality and the village of Ferrette, in the Haut-Rhin.

500,000 euros in donations for “Re-naissance”

Prince Albert II travels regularly to the different regions that are connected that his family’s history. And he visited Ferrette on Wednesday 20 October to inaugurate the “Re-naissance” museum space. Open again for the first time since 1963, the museum will host permanent and temporary exhibitions about Ferrette’s heritage.

The Sovereign decided to contribute financially to the reconstruction of the museum, whose 16th century building required substantial renovation work. The Trésors de Ferrette (Ferrette Treasures) non-profit association was created to attempt to raise the 500,000 euros needed to complete the project. Jean-Jacques Kielwasser, President of Trésors de Ferrette, praised the Principality’s generous contribution and expressed his great pleasure at having Prince Albert II visit.

The Sovereign went on to Sundgau, a region in southern Alsace. He visited his family’s necropolis in the church of Saint-Jacques, founded in 1145 by Frédéric I, Count of Ferrette.