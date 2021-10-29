











Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from 29 October to 5 November. On the menu: a relaxing day under the duvet and a public holiday at the cinema (and more!).

Friday, 29 October

Support Roca Team

AS Monaco is at home to CSKA Moscow for its sixth Euroleague match. Currently 13th in the rankings with 2 wins and 3 defeats, a little help from Roca Team supporters would be appreciated!

AS Monaco – CSKA Moscow Stade Louis-II – Salle Gaston Medecin Friday 29 October at 8 p.m. Ticket sales

Saturday, 30 October

Beautiful ballet

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo are getting set for an eventful weekend. Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui will present In Memoriam, a ballet about the relationship between the dead and our memories. Then, Jean-Christophe Maillot will present his latest creation Back on Track 61: his 61st year, his love of life and his thirst for creation.

In Memoriam – Back on Track 61 Monte-Carlo Opera House – Salle Garnier Friday 29 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday 30 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday 31 October (3 p.m.) More information

Sunday, 31 October

Rainy Sunday = Duvet Sunday

Diving into the Netflix documentary on Schumacher is a good way to spend a rainy Sunday. The feature-length film retraces his sporting career, with personal accounts from his relatives and images of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher Netflix More details

Monday, 1 November

Public holiday = movie day!

Preview of “Aline”, a film by Valérie Lemercier. Loosely based on the life of Celine Dion, the film takes place in Quebec in the 60s and stars Aline, Sylvette and Anglomard’s 14th child. In a family where music reigns supreme, Aline has a gift: she has a golden voice. Trailer.

Aline Cinéma des Beaux-Arts – 12 avenue d’Ostende 1 November – in cinemas from 10 November More details

Tuesday, 2 November

Maritime conquest

How did the Principality expand its territory? All the answers can be found at the “Peaceful Conquests” exhibition. The result of two years’ work and research, the exhibition retraces a century of Monegasque history through numerous photographs, showing how the Principality has extended its territory out over the sea.

Peaceful Conquests Quai Antoine Ier Until 2 January 2022 More details

Wednesday, 3 November

Discover Monaco’s biodiversity

Did you know that wall lizards hide in the crevices of the Chemin des Pêcheurs? That a couple of peregrine falcons have made their home in the cliffs of the Port de Fontvieille? That it is possible to come across a brown grouper or a spotted seahorse near the Roches Saint-Nicolas? Take the day to explore the new StoryMap dedicated to Monegasque biodiversity.

StoryMap More details

Thursday, 4 November

Albert I in a new light

The “Albert Ier insolite” (Exceptional Albert I) exhibition allows visitors to discover Prince Albert I from a new angle through twenty-eight photographs. Photos that were specially chosen to open the centenary commemorations of Prince Albert I’s death.

Albert Ier insolite Galerie des Pêcheurs Until 10 November 2021 More details