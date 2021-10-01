











On 15 September, Netflix revealed the documentary “Schumacher”, which recounts the sporting career and family life of the famous Formula 1 driver.

It’s already been 8 years since Michael Schumacher’s tragic accident. On 29 December 2013, during a trip to Méribel, the famous car driver lost control on a ski slope and hit his head on a rock. Since then, he has been kept in a medically induced coma by his family, who still hope to see him regain consciousness one day.

A man of competition, but also a man of heart

On Wednesday 15 September, Netflix released a new documentary on the life of the seven-time Formula One world champion, simply entitled “Schumacher”. The feature film retraces his sporting career, but also devotes a large part to the stories of his relatives.

In fact, we hear the latest news about his health from his wife. “He is different but he is still here (…). He’s getting all the care he needs and we’re doing everything we can to make sure he gets better,” says Corinna alongside her son Mick.

Footage shot during the Monaco Grand Prix

Currently available on Netflix, the 1 hour 51 minute documentary “Schumacher” opens with images of the Principality of Monaco. Michael Schumacher won the Grand Prix five times, in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2001. The archive video footage shows us the Formula 1 driver’s point of view as he speeds along the circuit.

A valuable perspective on the Principality’s prestigious motor race, with a voice-over by Michael Schumacher. “You have to be at one with the car,” he describes. “You have to know exactly how much tension you can give (…). Because there is always a limit, and you have to be careful like with everything you love, you have to sense that limit without crossing it”.

A look back at the death of his “best enemy”

Michael Schumacher is not in a coma as a result of an accident on the racetrack. However, the driver came very close to death, especially during his tragic victory in 1994 in Immola (Italy). His “best enemy” and eternal rival, Ayrton Senna, died in an accident on the Tamburello corner, even though he was leading the race. Michael Schumacher was therefore declared the winner.

Flavio Briatore, a Monegasque resident and Benetton team boss at the time, recalls the painful episode in the documentary: “Before I went on the podium, I said to Michael: ‘No champagne, nothing’. I told him that Ayrton was not well.” Michael Schumacher continued: “We went up to the podium and they told us: ‘he’s in a coma’.”