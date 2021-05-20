











The Monaco Grand Prix is returning to the Principality this year after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19. As we wait for the chequered flag to go down at 3pm this Sunday, how well do you Know the most prestigious Grand Prix? We have put together ten trivia questions to put your knowledge to the test. Ready, set, go!

>> READ ALSO: Monaco Grand Prix: will Leclerc take the crown in his hometown?

>> READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about the Monaco Grand Prix 2021

1. Who holds the record for the most victories at the Monaco Grand Prix?

A. Michael Schumacher

B. Ayrton Senna

C. Lewis Hamilton

2. Which car manufacturer has won the most times at the Monaco Grand Prix?

A. McLaren

B. Ferrari

C. Mercedes

3. How long is the F1 circuit in Monaco?

A. 3.80 km

B. 3.34 km

C. 3.71 km

4. Who was the last French driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix?

A. Alain Prost

B. Romain Grosjean

C. Olivier Panis

5. Who was the last driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix, in 2019?

A. Lewis Hamilton

B. Daniel Ricciardo

C. Sebastian Vettel

6. Who holds the record for the fastest lap?

A. Max Verstappen

B. Michael Schumacher

C. Lewis Hamilton

7. The oldest driver to ever compete in the Monaco Grand Prix is Louis Chiron. How old was he when he raced here in 1955?

A. 42 years old, 7 months and 11 days

B. 49 years old, 4 months and 28 days

C. 55 years old, 9 months and 19 days

8. Who said “racing in Monaco is like flying a helicopter in your living room”?

A. Nigel Mansell

B. Ayrton Senna

C. Damon Hill

9. In what year was the circuit in Monaco created?

A. 1921

B. 1929

C. 1932

10. In what year was the first Monaco Grand Prix?

A. 1947

B. 1950

C. 1953

Answers: 1 (B, with 6 wins), 2 (A, with 15 wins), 3 (B), 4 (C, in 1996), 5 (A), 6 (C, 1 minute 10 seconds 166), 7 (C), 8 (A), 9 (B), 10 (B).