











The Principality was represented at the first part of the Conference of the Parties at the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP), which took place from October 11 to 15 in Kunming, China.

Preserving the world’s biodiversity: a vital battle to save the Earth. In light of this assessment, China, which has officially taken over the presidency of the 15th COP, is being called upon by the international community to make every effort to strengthen environmental protection.

The Principality of Monaco took an active part in the COP at political, ministerial and diplomatic levels. The Department of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning (DEEU) and the Department of External Relations and Cooperation (DREC) were able to elaborate on Monaco’s environmental projects.

Indispensable biodiversity

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Government Advisor and Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning, was present throughout the COP by video-conference. In particular, she took part in the round table on “Placing biodiversity on the road to recovery”.

It is an opportunity to underline the extent to which biodiversity is an indispensable challenge for cities, contributing to enriching the environment and saving humanity from global warming. Urban development in favour of biodiversity is a priority in the fight against the decline of flora and fauna.