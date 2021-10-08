











The meeting place for bargain hunters, for a good cause.

Good deals for the whole family! After an online edition in the spring, the Monegasque Red Cross’ fundraiser will take place this year at the Fontvieille Big Top, on Friday 22 October from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturday 23 October from 10 am to 5 pm.

On the menu of this traditional sale, clothes for the whole family, leather goods, childcare equipment, toys, furniture, jewellery… Everything you need to treat yourself at low prices.

The event is free and open to all. A health pass is not required, but wearing a mask and disinfecting hands will be mandatory. A temperature control will be carried out at the marquee entrance.

On all fronts

The Monegasque Red Cross will also be present at various stands to talk about its actions, with the possibility of buying goodies or making donations to support the association.

Over the past two years, the Monegasque Red Cross has been called upon, among other things, after storm Alex and the Covid-19 health crisis, where its volunteers found themselves on the front line.

For more information, head to the Monegasque Red Cross website.