The Festival des Étoilés de Monte-Carlo officially concluded on Saturday 27 November with a fabulous closing event at the Casino.

It’s been a literal feast for lovers of fine food… From May to November 2021, three pairs of chefs pooled their talents at the Festival des Étoilés de Monte-Carlo, organised by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM).

To celebrate the end of this gastronomic adventure, the highlight of the event was scheduled for Saturday, November 27. The Salle Médecin at Monte-Carlo’s Casino hosted a prestigious five-course dinner, honoured by the presence of the Prince, his nephew and niece-in-law Louis and Marie Ducruet.

When the SBM brings together all its resources, it really carries out its mission to the full: cultivating the true Art de Vivre, reinventing it each time with exceptional new events Jean-Luc Biamonti, Deputy President of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

A dream menu

The six Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Franck Cerutti, Alain Ducasse, Manon Fleury, Dominique Lory and Marcel Ravin were in attendance to prepare their “Signature” dish, enhanced by a food and wine pairing. Just look at this menu:

San Remo Gamberoni and its fine rock fish jelly, caviar,

Monte-Carlo egg, white truffle, cassava and maracuja fruit,

Squash and citrus lace, orange blossom water cream,

Farm veal with black truffles and wild mushrooms,

Fir tree extract in iced jelly with coffee, spicy crystalline shards and rich hot chocolate cream

To top off this successful first edition, a plaque of honour with the names of the six chefs was inaugurated by Jean-Luc Biamonti, Deputy Chairman of the SBM. A second edition of the Festival des Étoilés has already been announced for next year.