











Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, accepted Willy de Bruyn’s resignation after ten years as member of the Board. In contrast, Juan Sartori joins for the first time.

Born in Uruguay and a graduate of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales (Graduate Businesss Studies School) of the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, Juan Sartori has just joined the Board of Directors of AS Monaco. The businessman and politician was also appointed Vice-President of the club. The aim is to support the efforts of the Board of Directors to keep the club’s strategy in step with the constantly evolving football landscape, and to monitor the management team’s implementation of that strategy.

Sound international experience

The club’s president, Dmitry Rybolovlev, congratulated Juan Sartori on his appointment in a press release: “I welcome Juan Sartori to the Board. I believe that his international managerial experience in both business and sports, as well as his vision and energy, will be beneficial to the club.”

Juan Sartori will be able to draw on his experience on the Boards of six different companies. He is involved in football as a stakeholder in the English League One football club Sunderland.

Oleg Petrov’s role is unchanged. This was confirmed by Dmitry Rybolovlev: “Oleg Petrov remains a Board member, Vice President, and CEO of AS Monaco FC. He continues to be responsible for all operational activities of the club. Last season, the club’s management made many positive structural changes. We will remain on our path of continuous improvement.”

He also thanked Willy de Bruyn, and praised his involvement and dedication to the club.

Juan Sartori is a regular at Stade Louis II. He often attends AS Monaco matches along with his wife, Ekaterina Rybolovleva Sartori, and club president Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Dmitry Rybolovlev accompanied by his daughter Ekaterina Rybolovleva Sartori with her husband Juan Sartori © AS Monaco