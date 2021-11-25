Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from November 26 to December 2.

Friday, 26 November

Black Friday

This is an anglo-saxon tradition that has been widely accepted! Black Friday means price reductions, so why not go bargain hunting around Monaco ? Don’t forget the small traders, who have had a tough year in terms of sales.

Monaco Principality

Saturday, 27 November

A generation of Super Sorters

As part of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EEWR), children aged 6 to 12 can take part in the “Game of tri” (sorting game) in the Oceanographic Museum, where there will be a play area to do with waste sorting. The title of “Super Sorter” is up for grabs (as well as a free entry to the museum).

Game of Tri

Oceanographic museum

Saturday, 27 November



Sunday, 28 November

Ticketing at Black Friday prices

AS Monaco play Strasbourg at home this Sunday. The Reds and Whites are recovering from a 2-2 draw against LOSC in the league, despite a dazzling Ben Yedder. The club is setting up a Black Friday deal, this Friday 26 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with seats in the Seconde stand selling at -75%.

AS Monaco – RC Strasbourg

Stade Louis-II

Sunday, 28 November at 3 p.m.

Monday, 29 November

World Children’s Day

The Principality is getting ready to celebrate World Children’s Day. Activities will be organised at the Grimaldi Forum throughout the afternoon, with fundraising. Then, the film “Gogo” will be screened at 6 p.m. in the presence of the heroine of the feature film, the “oldest schoolgirl in the world“.

World Children’s Day

Grimaldi Forum

Monday 29 November

Tuesday, 30 November

A remarkable woman enters the Pantheon

To celebrate Joséphine Baker’s entry into the Panthéon in Paris, the Société des Bains de Mer is organising a tribute evening at the American Bar. A musical night with classics by the Franco-American artist, who is forever part of Monegasque history.



Tribute to Joséphine Baker

Bar Américain, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Tuesday 30 November at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, 1 December

Pasta pause

It’s time for a midweek treat. Drop by the Maison des Pâtes, the colourful food stall. Tagliatelle, rigatoni, bells with ceps, asparagus half-moons… The list is long, and they are all worth a try! With a bit of luck, you might bump into Alex Cesano, the owner.

Maison des Pâtes

Monaco Principality

Every day

Thursday, 2 December

The moment we’ve all been waiting for

The Société des Bains de Mer’s Christmas festivities kick off this Thursday. Head for the Place du Casino to admire the 18-metre-high Christmas tree, decked with 4,000 baubles in shades of white and gold.

Monte-Carlo Winter Fantasy

Place du Casino

Jeudi 2 décembre

