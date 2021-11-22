The third edition of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) takes place from November 21 to 29 and many stakeholders are taking part in the Principality.

69: this is the number of project leaders who applied to take part in the Waste Reduction Week (double the number from last year!). Suffice to say that the programme of activities on offer is vast and varied. This year, the theme of sustainable communities was chosen by the Department of the Environment.

Activities and workshops planned this week

A short, non-exhaustive overview of the EWWR programme… This Monday, November 22, we’ll be enjoying vegetarian dishes at the Columbus Monte-Carlo for Meatless Monday. On Wednesday, children can enjoy taking part in the Zero Waste Treasure Hunt, the Waste Separation Game and a Zero Waste snack time.

Thursday and Friday, drop off your sneakers, gloves and scarves at the collection organised by the town hall. On Saturday, you will be able to give a new life to your items at the ‘Repairathon’ or find out how to make compost during a practical workshop. And throughout the week, don’t miss out on the “Plaidoyer pour la Terre” (Advocating for the Earth) exhibition and the “Zero Waste Barista” temporary space.

The Oceanographic Museum is also taking part in the EWWR operation, with their “One day, one chef, one anti-waste recipe” operation. From November 22 to 26, Patrick Mesiano, Marcel Ravin and Sylvain Etiévant will take turns offering visitors an environmentally responsible coffee break. Even the cutlery will be edible!