











In 2020, the second edition of Monaco’s European Week for Waste Reduction goes hybrid.

The second Monégasque edition of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) started on Saturday 21 November and will end on Sunday 29 November. In 2019, there were 52 different initiatives run by 60 partners of the event. Given the pandemic, In 2020 about half of the events will have to go virtual.

The aim of the week, however, has not changed: to raise awareness in Monaco about sustainable resource and waste management. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – says the catchy marketing campaign of the European Week for Waste Reduction.

For creative ideas on how to be more sustainable, visit the European Week for Waste Reduction website.

Tackling invisible waste

Throughout the week, Monaco’s European Week for Waste Reduction Facebook page will feature various workshops and events offered by Monaco’s institutions. These include daily environmental challenges run by Monaco’s Department of the Environment and a webinar organised by Monaco’s Economic Board on the topic of “waste reduction and economy”. The talk is scheduled on Tuesday 24 November at 5 pm and singing up is required.

In an effort to tackle “invisible waste,” the Ecopolis association will offer short tutorials on zero waste recipes, zero waste Christmas decorations as well as zero waste Christmas wrappings.