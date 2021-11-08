











An update on our top news stories this Monday, November 8, 2021.

Laura Gramaglia shines in endurance – The rider Laura Gramaglia proudly flew the Principality flag on November 6 and 7. She excelled in the 200 km event at Montcuq (Lot), the world’s third-longest equestrian endurance race. Laura Gramaglia came 7th in the competition on her beautiful mare Bahidja Al Mounir.

What’s happening during Tobacco Free Month? – It’s not easy to quit smoking, but the Tobacco Free Month in November is a great opportunity to take the first step. Mohamed Mouhssine, deputy head of the pneumology department of the CHPG, talks about this month’s events in an interview with La Gazette de Monaco. In particular, there is the option of subscribing to Tabac Info Service to receive a quitting support kit or to talk to ex-smokers.

“Christmas boxes” are back at Carrefour – Everyone deserves a Christmas present, according to the Semeurs d’Espoir and Monaco Humanitarian Aid associations. From November 15 to December 19, the “Christmas boxes” operation is back at Carrefour for its 2nd edition. The principle: put your donations in a shoebox, which will be given to a person in need over the holidays.

AS Monaco: focus on the players’ boots – The AS Monaco Academy’s players are currently undergoing tests to do with sports shoes. What’s ‘afoot’? Preventing risk of injury and improving performance depending on the type of playing surface.