











The ‘Cross du Larvotto’ cross-country race was back in Monaco on Sunday, after the 2020 event had to be cancelled. No fewer than 250 runners met up in the heart of the new Larvotto complex.

Three years after the last edition to take place at Larvotto, the famous Monaco race, which was celebrating its 44th edition, had a grand ‘homecoming’ after being moved to Fontvieille in 2019. In changeable conditions, Pierre Potteau (Menton Marathon Athlétisme) won the men’s 6.5 km race in a time of 20’55, ahead of Greg Giuffra (AS Monaco Triathlon) in 21’39.

L’AS Monaco Athlétisme well represented

A week after his 3rd place finish in the short-course regional championships, the MMA runner came through again at Larvotto. A technical course, with some 500m on sand, drew more than 50 AS Monaco athletes to the starting line, while 80 volunteers made sure everything ran smoothly.

The organisers put on a fabulous event, as AS Monaco Athlétisme prepares for the French cross-country championships. Then the indoor competitions seasons kicks off at the end of the month. A busy time ahead!